Lionel Messi called up by Argentina despite missing last four Inter Miami matches

Lionel Messi has been named in the Argentina squad for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru – despite missing Inter Miami's last four matches through injury.

Messi's mystery injury has seen the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner unable to feature in the last four matches for the MLS side and he has been out for five of the last six in total.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has refused to give a specific date for the player's return, while Chicago Fire have offered credit to those who bought tickets to Wednesday's match against the Florida outfit after it became clear that the Barcelona legend would miss the match.

Argentina kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against Paraguay in Buenos Aires next Thursday, before a trip to Lima to face Peru the following Tuesday.

Messi is included on a 34-man list, although his participation in those matches certainly seems unlikely and if he does travel.

Without Messi, Inter Miami lost 4-1 to Chicago Fire on Wednesday and have seen their play-off hopes fade in his absence.

Miami's next match is at home to Cincinatti on Sunday, before back-to-back games against Charlotte later in October.

One player who will definitely not feature in Argentina's games against Paraguay and Peru is Angel Di Maria, who is injured and has been left out of the squad by Scaloni.

