Lionel Messi could make sensational return to Barcelona - for one game only

Lionel Messi might have snubbed Barcelona in favour of a move to Inter Miami in MLS this summer, but Barca president Joan Laporta has suggested the Argentine could play for the club on a one-off basis in the future.

While Messi's contract at Inter Miami will reportedly run until the summer of 2025, with the option of an extra year, Laporta has suggested there is still potential for him to run out at Camp Nou in the future.

Indeed, Barcelona are set to play at the Lluís Companys Stadium in Montjuïc next season as Camp Nou undergoes major renovation work. Returning to a reduced crowd for the 2024/25 season, Camp Nou is expected to be fully completed during the 2025/26 campaign.

Laporta has suggested, therefore, that a tribute game for Messi could also signal the re-opening of Camp Nou.

“Barca will always be his home," Laporta told TV3 when asked when Messi could return to Spain.

"I met with them [Messi's representatives] to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date.”

With his contract expiring at PSG, Messi held several negotiations with his former side over a potential "dream" return to Catalonia. However, after revealing that he grew unconvinced Barcelona would have the requisite funds to register him, the 36-year-old instead opted for America.

Barcelona initially released a statement determined by many as "disrespectful", though the club's president Joan Laporta has since retracted that. He also added during his conversation with TV3 that he wished the Argentine all the best playing in MLS.

“Messi wanted to return to Barca," Laporta said. "He had a very tough period in Paris. His father told me he didn’t want to have this pressure. We, the Cules, respect him.

"May he do very well in Miami.”

