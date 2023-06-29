Manchester City swoop for Liverpool and Arsenal target after backing away from Declan Rice deal: report

Manchester City have turned their attention to another midfield target, after ending their interest in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Pep Guardiola's side backed away from any potential deal for the 24-year-old after it emerged that Arsenal offered £105m including add-ons for the England international, a price City simply aren't willing to match.

Despite having already announced the signing of Matteo Kovacic from Chelsea this transfer window, Manchester City are still seeking other options in the centre of the pitch to replace the Barcelona-bound Ilkay Gundogan.

And, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, City have now entered the race to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, a midfielder who both Arsenal and Liverpool have been targeting this summer.

The 21-year-old has a reported release clause of €40m and enjoyed a breakout campaign for Celta Vigo in La Liga in the 2022/23 season. The Spaniard scored 11 goals in 36 appearances, laying on a further four assists for his team-mates.

Arsenal were reportedly in pole position to buy Veiga back in April, but after focusing much of their time on signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Liverpool then emerged as the new frontrunners.

Indeed, at the beginning of June the Northern Echo reported that talks to sign Veiga were at an "advanced" stage, while Spanish outlet Relevo claimed the starlet was "seduced" by the project at Anfield.

However, with treble winners City now entering the fray, everything could ultimately change.

Veiga has been compared to Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala for his dribbling style, directness and low centre of gravity. An attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, he would most likely be fielded in one of Guardiola's No.8 roles.

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Liverpool.