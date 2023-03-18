Lionel Messi's dad launches into tirade over 'fake' stories surrounding PSG star's future

Lionel Messi's father has raged on social media against a string of 'false' stories regarding his son and his future at PSG (opens in new tab).

With Messi out of contract at the end of the season, there has inevitably been a flurry of rumours around his situation at the Parc des Princes – which have come out in the form of several reports vehemently denied by his father.

As well as talk of a rift between and Messi and PSG boss Christopher Galtier, it has been reported that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in a stand-off with the French champions over his demands for a new contract – and that he could join Saudi club Al-Hilal in a deal worth €600,000 (around £530,000) a week.

Posting to his Instagram story under the caption 'PELIGRO FAKE NEWS!!!!' ('DANGER FAKE NEWS!!!!', Jorge Messi furiously rebuffed the reports, accusing outlets of fabricating stories to get more followers. He wrote:

"Until when will you [the media] keep lying? Where is the proof? Ah, it's all false... Ok!

"...We're not going to tolerate any more inventions for gaining followers."

Messi is in his second season with PSG, having signed a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona (opens in new tab) as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

The World Cup winner's contract contains the option of a third year, although this has to be mutually triggered by both parties.