Lithuania v England: Hodgson's men seek perfect 10

The likes of Jack Butland and Jonjo Shelvey will be eager to impress on Monday when England aim to complete a faultless Euro 2016 qualifying campaign by securing victory in Lithuania.

Roy Hodgson's men have already qualified for the tournament in France next year and made it nine wins out of nine in Group E with a 2-0 win over Estonia at Wembley on Friday.

After that match, Hodgson confirmed Wayne Rooney, Gary Cahill, Michael Carrick, Joe Hart and James Milner would all be rested for England's final group game.

And fringe players such as former Under-21 captain Butland and Swansea midfielder Shelvey are set to receive opportunities to show what they can do for a side boasting the only 100 per cent record in qualifying.

Goalkeeper Butland has demonstrated impressive form for Stoke City this season and will earn his second full international cap more than three years after making his England debut as a teenager against Italy.

Fellow youngster Ross Barkley will be hoping to shine again after his performance on Friday earned the man-of-the-match award and praise from Hodgson.

"I'm just in a zone, fully focused on what I want to do on the pitch, Barkley told The Football Association's official website.

"Playing at Wembley is like a dream. We have a lot of talent within the group and a lot of experienced players who help us.

"I really feel an important part of this squad and game by game hoping to stamp my authority on the pitch.

"Now our main aim to is go to Lithuania and get the job done there."

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli made his international debut as a late substitute against Estonia and could be given further game time, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are set to start in defence.

A 1-1 draw in Slovenia on Friday ended Lithuania's slim hopes of securing a play-off place and Igoris Pankratjevas' men will finish fifth in Group E should they suffer their sixth defeat of the campaign.

Lithuania were beaten 4-0 in the reverse fixture with England in March, when Harry Kane marked his debut by scoring less than two minutes after coming off the bench.