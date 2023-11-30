Liverpool prioritise signing of Arsenal academy graduate - who has been dubbed 'the next Alexis Sanchez': report

Liverpool will look to prioritise the signing of an Arsenal academy graduate in January, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly a big fan.

In the summer Liverpool focussed on adding midfield reinforcements to an aging squad, with Klopp rebuilding the central positions. Largely satisfied with the result of that rebuild, Liverpool are now set to turn their attention elsewhere.

And with succession planning often the trait of a successful club, Liverpool are preparing themselves for the inevitable departures of important figures in the next few years.

Malen has been impressing Klopp at Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet Bild is reporting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Donyell Malen, with the Netherlands forward a key target for the Reds despite their embarrassment of attacking riches.

With Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all to choose from, Klopp still isn't satisfied - he wants to add even more firepower to the squad.

Currently at Borussia Dortmund, Malen started his youth career with Ajax. In 2015, though, he joined Arsenal's U18s side, featuring heavily for the academy side and making the step up to the first team under Arsene Wenger on the club's 2017/18 pre-season tour of Australia and China.

Malen playing for Arsenal U21s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malen left for PSV in late August 2017, though, with a more established path to the senior side spelled out for him. A successful five seasons in the Eredivisie earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2021/22, and he has since caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A tricky winger with bags of pace and an eye for goal, former Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden compared Malen to Alexis Sanchez back in 2017. Naturally right-footed, Malen often plays on the right-wing - and he could be the long-term successor to Salah when the Egyptian does eventually leave.

Malen is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, but his contract with Dortmund runs until June 2026.

