Liverpool targeting 'the next Ashley Cole' to succeed Andrew Robertson in a huge statement move from Jurgen Klopp – with Manchester City and Juventus both interested in the wonderkid, too: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool could beat European giants to a highly-rated wonderkid left-back, as Jurgen Klopp looks to the future of his side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool are targeting a player compared to Ashley Cole – but they'll face stiff competition from Europe's elite.

The Reds have relied on Andrew Robertson since his move from Hull City in 2017, with the Scotland captain becoming one of the best left-backs in world football under the mentorship of Jurgen Klopp. Kostas Tsimikas has been a valuable understudy but never seemed likely to supplant Robertson as first-choice.

But with the Scot now 29, Klopp is looking forward to the future – and might be about to make a huge coup.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) gives instructions to Liverpool's Scottish defender Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2023

Andrew Robrtson has been a valuable servant of Liverpool for six years (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian publication Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, are claiming that Argentine wonderkid Valentin Barco is on the radar of the Reds.

Barco is courting the finest in the world at current. Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus are all said to be interested in the left-back, who bears a similarity to Ashley Cole in his game.

The teenager is extremely comfortable both going forward and backwards, earning plaudits for his intensity out of possession and maturity.

Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors looks on during a match between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors as part of Group B of Copa de la Liga Profesional 2023 at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on September 15, 2023 in Florencio Varela, Argentina.

Valentin Barco is wanted by some of the biggest clubs on Earth (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The Argentine's employers, Boca Juniors, may be tempted to sell soon, too: the defender is out of contract in December 2024. 

Barco is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €10 million.

On his return to the first team for the Reds, Luis Diaz was the hero with a late leveller against Luton at Kenilworth Road. Manager Jurgen Klopp called it a "wonderful moment", but said his father's freedom was the most important thing.

The winger's father was eventually released after 12 days and has revealed details of his ordeal for the first time.

