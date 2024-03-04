Liverpool and Manchester City on transfer alert as Bayern Munich sensation turns down lucrative contract offer: report

Liverpool and Manchester are among a number of clubs on alert amid reports that Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has turned down the offer of a new contract with the Bavarian giants.

Musiala was born in Germany but raised in England and spent eight years at Chelsea before moving to Bayern in 2019 and making his debut the following year.

The midfielder also represented England at youth level, but is now a full German international and already has 25 caps to his name.

One of Europe's most highly rated talents, he finished second behind England midfielder Jude Bellingham in France Football's Kopa Trophy last year for the best player under the age of 21.

Musiala has admitted in the past that he would be open to a move to the Premier League in future and, according to the Dally Star, the midfielder has turned down a contract offer from Bayern in the hope of a transfer to England's top flight.

Both City and Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to Germany to watch Musiala, who scored for Bayern in their 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday.

Musiala is under contract at Bayern until 2026, but the Bavarians are understood to have offered the midfielder a new deal worth £150,000 a week in order to keep him at the Allianz Arena for the long term.

But the lure of a top Premier League club could prove strong and Arsenal have also been linked with the 21-year-old, along with his former side Chelsea.

Musiala will be in action for Bayern on Tuesday night against Lazio as Thomas Tuchel's side look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the teams' Champions League last-16 tie in Rome on February 14th.

