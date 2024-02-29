Liverpool make offer for Brazilian wonderkid dubbed 'the next Mbappe': report

Liverpool are submitting an offer for a highly-rated Brazilian starlet who has been compared with Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds proved on Sunday that even though manager Jurgen Klopp is set to depart at the end of the season after nine years at the helm, the future is extremely bright at Anfield. Several young stars finished the final at Wembley, with Liverpool showing the power of their academy in the closing stages.

But it's not just the players coming through the ranks who have impressed on Merseyside, with the club making a concerted effort to bring in high-quality young talent – and one South American teen could be next in line.

Liverpool's cup success is proof of a bright future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Jorge Nicola via TEAMtalk says that a bid in the region of £30 million will be made in the coming days for Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme.

The 2006-born attacker has emerged from the Verdão production line at the same time as Real Madrid-bound Endrick to become one of the most exciting young talents in the whole of South America, earning comparisons to Kylian Mbappe for his pacy style. Liverpool have scouted the starlet for months now and are now said to be ready to place a bid.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Guilherme but it's Liverpool who are now reportedly leading the race for the teenager.

Luis Guilherme is tipped for huge things (Image credit: Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old has already received high praise from pundits and analysts who have watched him in Brazil, with Joao Paulo Sampaio, Palmeiras' youth director declaring, “He's a very special player,” after a youth team tournament in Japan in which the teen netted 40 goals.

Guilherme is valued at €17 million by Transfermarkt.

