Liverpool and Manchester United bosses plead with fans to stop 'tragedy chanting'

Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) managers Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag have implored fans of both clubs to stop singing tasteless songs about events such as the Munich air disaster, and Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

The great north-west rivals face off in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, and their respective bosses have called for an end to 'tragedy chanting'.

Sadly, it has become all too familiar to hear supporters taunting their opposite number with vile chants about the aforementioned deadly tragedies.

Klopp has stressed the need for 'passion over poison'. He said (opens in new tab):

"One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this. But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.

"We do want the noise; we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone."

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has called for an end to 'points-scoring'. He said (opens in new tab):

"It is unacceptable to use the loss of life — in relation to any tragedy — to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.

"On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way."