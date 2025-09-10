Arsenal have granted Declan Rice's transfer demand following huge summer of moves

Declan Rice's call for Arsenal to spend big across the summer was met with great aplomb.

The Gunners forked out an impressive £255m on new players, which includes the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

Mikel Arteta certainly knows that chasing down Liverpool for their first Premier League title since 2003 is going to take a mammoth effort, and it appears Rice has had his own personal wishes granted.

Declan Rice gets his golden wish as Arsenal spend big in summer spree

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice pleaded with the club to bring in new players (Image credit: Alamy)

After falling short in both the Champions League and the Premier League last season, the consensus continues to be that Arsenal are English football's latest 'nearly men'.

The Gunners have pushed Manchester City and Liverpool close in recent years, but have been unable to get the job over the line during a period of tireless rebuilding. But Rice knew all along that spending was required, and it seems the former West Ham man has now got his wish.

Speaking shortly after Arsenal's exit from the Champions League at the hands of PSG in May, Rice said: "Hopefully, we strengthen in the summer, sign more players because we are probably gonna lose a few as well.

"We are gonna come back next year and be ready, be stronger and even more hungry to win something for this club. That's what we all want," reported Mirror Sport earlier this year.

Rice was right to suggest players were heading for the exit door, none more so than Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Jakub Kiwior, who all left on loan.

But Arteta's need for competition is now clearer than ever, and how the Gunners respond after the September international break remains a mystery.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior left for FC Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Losing to Liverpool at Anfield could ignite the fire in the belly Arsenal needed, especially given they have already recorded two impressive wins against Manchester United and Leeds United before defeat on Merseyside.

As always, the Gunners are well fancied, but consistency is key. Arteta's side know what it takes to win the Premier League title, having come so close in recent seasons. Whether their new additions can topple the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City remains to be seen.