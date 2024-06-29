Liverpool deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon 'could be revived' after talks breakdown explained: report
Liverpool are reportedly in with a chance of signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, with the Magpies keen to make a big sale before the end of the financial year on Sunday
Liverpool could yet come back to the table to make a deal work to bring in England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.
The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United had offered Gordon to Liverpool earlier this week in an effort to prop up their Profit and Sustainability position before the financial year comes to a close on Sunday.
Newcastle had reportedly wanted to bring in centre-back Jarrell Quansah in the opposite direction as part of the deal, but Liverpool.com add that the Reds were unwilling to part with the youngster.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon offer to Liverpool could be revived
Nonetheless, the Mail believe that there is a possibility that negotiations could be re-opened over the weekend in an effort to get it all signed and sealed and deliver a significant boost to Newcastle’s profit numbers for 2024/25.
Failing to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules carries sanctions up to and including points deductions, which Newcastle would naturally be keen to avoid as they bid to re-enter the chase for European football after a disappointing campaign.
Eddie Howe’s side had finished fourth to earn themselves a Champions League place the previous season, but while their attacking efforts were impressive, their defensive record left an awful lot to be desired and they slipped to eighth place as a consequence.
That would explain why they were keen to bring in Quansah as part of their reported proposal to Liverpool.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jurgen Klopp's side were in the title race alongside Manchester City and Arsenal for much of the season but ended the campaign in poor form and fell out of the hunt with several games still to play.
The German has since departed Anfield to be replaced by Arne Slot.
More Liverpool stories
Dwight Yorke believes Manchester United should make SHOCK move for Liverpool star
Liverpool given go-ahead for Real Madrid superstar to join: report
Liverpool surge ahead of rivals in race for in-demand Premier League star: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.