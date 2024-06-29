Liverpool deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon 'could be revived' after talks breakdown explained: report

Anthony Gordon is currently at Euro 2024 as part of the England setup

Liverpool could yet come back to the table to make a deal work to bring in England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United had offered Gordon to Liverpool earlier this week in an effort to prop up their Profit and Sustainability position before the financial year comes to a close on Sunday.

Newcastle had reportedly wanted to bring in centre-back Jarrell Quansah in the opposite direction as part of the deal, but Liverpool.com add that the Reds were unwilling to part with the youngster.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon offer to Liverpool could be revived

Nonetheless, the Mail believe that there is a possibility that negotiations could be re-opened over the weekend in an effort to get it all signed and sealed and deliver a significant boost to Newcastle’s profit numbers for 2024/25.

Failing to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules carries sanctions up to and including points deductions, which Newcastle would naturally be keen to avoid as they bid to re-enter the chase for European football after a disappointing campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side had finished fourth to earn themselves a Champions League place the previous season, but while their attacking efforts were impressive, their defensive record left an awful lot to be desired and they slipped to eighth place as a consequence.

Jarell Quansah has impressed for Liverpool since emerging from the academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

That would explain why they were keen to bring in Quansah as part of their reported proposal to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in the title race alongside Manchester City and Arsenal for much of the season but ended the campaign in poor form and fell out of the hunt with several games still to play.

The German has since departed Anfield to be replaced by Arne Slot.

