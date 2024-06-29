Liverpool deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon 'could be revived' after talks breakdown explained: report

By
published

Liverpool are reportedly in with a chance of signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, with the Magpies keen to make a big sale before the end of the financial year on Sunday

Anthony Gordon has been linked with Liverpool
Anthony Gordon is currently at Euro 2024 as part of the England setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could yet come back to the table to make a deal work to bring in England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United had offered Gordon to Liverpool earlier this week in an effort to prop up their Profit and Sustainability position before the financial year comes to a close on Sunday.

