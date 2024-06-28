Dwight Yorke believes Manchester United should make SHOCK move for Liverpool star

Dwight Yorke has tipped Manchester United to make transfer advances for one of Liverpool’s most highly-valued stars.



Erik ten Hag’s side have already been linked with a whole host of players this summer including Jarrad Branthwaite, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils won the FA Cup last season and know things have to improve after an eight-placed finish in the Premier League.

Hoping to bulk up their options in defensive given their issues across the backline last season, Yorke has tipped his former club to go all out in securing a transfer he believes could potentially come to fruition.

"I'm not sure Trent Alexander-Arnold would want to leave Liverpool as it's his boyhood club, but Liverpool will be under transition now Jurgen Klopp has left,” began Yorke speaking exclusively to Best Online Poker Sites . “Maybe, Alexander-Arnold can evolve as a midfielder under Slot.

"This could be another opportunity where, if Liverpool don't perform under Slot and Alexander-Arnold becomes unhappy, Man United should do everything they can to sign him. I was the first person to suggest that Man United should have signed Leroy Sane started to become frustrated at Man City when he was on the bench frequently, now he's one of the best players in Germany.

“Alexander-Arnold may have a similar opportunity which Man United should pounce on. Obviously, there is history between the clubs and Alexander-Arnold will know that as an Englishman, but it can be an opportunity to look out for."

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are thought to be working under tight budget restraints this summer but are hoping for exits to help bolster their plans to bring players to Old Trafford. Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have already left the club and there remain question marks over the futures of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri.

Manchester United partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

