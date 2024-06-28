Liverpool given go-ahead for Real Madrid superstar to join: report

Liverpool could be in a position to take advantage of a European rival’s embarrassment of riches this summer.

Arne Slot has officially begun work at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s successor and will work alongside the club’s new sporting director Richard Hughes to identify opportunities to improve their squad.

The Reds ran out of steam after winning the Carabao Cup last season, failing to last the course in the Premier League title race in which Arsenal took their battle with eventual champions Manchester City right to the final day of the season. Liverpool finished nine points off Pep Guardiola’s side and Slot will want to eat into that deficit when the new campaign starts.

As the new regime look to make their mark on the squad, there have been numerous reports casting doubt on the long-term futures of forwards Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Speculation about who could potentially come in has been quieter, but a big name has now been linked.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool could be in a position to take advantage of Real Madrid’s ever-growing frontline. Kylian Mbappe is the latest shiny new toy at the Bernabeu and he will be joined in Madrid by Brazilian youngster Endrick, adding to an already-packed frontline that includes Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Joselu and Rodrygo.

And it’s that final name that could be the one on the move as the report claims that Rodrygo is worried that his game time may be significantly reduced, with his agents looking to move him on. Liverpool and Manchester City are both mooted as potential destinations, as are Newcastle and Arsenal.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid (Image credit: PA Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Rodrygo would no doubt be a brilliant addition to just about every Premier League contender as he gets set to enter his peak years, but he would come at a huge cost that would likely need some profit and sustainability gymnastics from any likely suitors.

Rodrygo is currently valued at €110million on Transfermarkt.

