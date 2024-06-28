Liverpool given go-ahead for Real Madrid superstar to join: report

By
published

Liverpool have been linked with a big-name forward as Arne Slot gets down to business

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in a position to take advantage of a European rival’s embarrassment of riches this summer.

Arne Slot has officially begun work at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s successor and will work alongside the club’s new sporting director Richard Hughes to identify opportunities to improve their squad. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.