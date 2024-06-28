Liverpool surge ahead of rivals in race for in-demand Premier League star: report

Life after Jurgen Klopp has begun at Liverpool, with new head coach Arne Slot having got his feet under the table at Anfield.

The Dutchman has been joined by another new face in Richard Hughes as sporting director and the pair will quickly look to develop an effective working relationship as they plot how and where to improve the Reds squad in the transfer market.

Left-back is one area that the club are believed to be looking at this summer, as they look to add a long-term successor for Andrew Robertson, who is now 30 years old.

Kostas Tsimikas has been the Scotland skipper's back-up, with Joe Gomez also deputising at left-back, but the club are said to be looking to replace the Greek, while Gomez's versatility means he may be required in other areas.

The trail for a new left-back has led the Reds to Wolves' defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and according to a report from Algerian journalist Abdel Hamed, Liverpool have now moved ahead of the 23-year-old's other Premier League suitors in the race for his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the other teams mentioned, but the Wolves man has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal in recent months as his reputation continues to grow.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Ait-Nouri would be a shrewd purchase for Liverpool. While he wouldn't come cheap, with Wolves' asking price said to have increased to £38million amid growing recent interest, if the club see him as Roberton's long-term replacement, now would be the time to buy him and begin the transition from the Scot to the young Algerian.

Ait-Nouri is valued €35million at by Transfermarkt.

