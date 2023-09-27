Liverpool eyeing Jarrod Bowen as Mohamed Salah's replacement: report
Liverpool could replace Mohamed Salah with Jarrod Bowen, with Saudi links persisting
Liverpool are chasing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as their replacement for Mohamed Salah.
That's according to one transfer oracle who has claimed that the links between Salah and the Saudi Pro League are going nowhere, with the Egyptian King's contract ticking into its final year next season. It was believed that the Retds rejected bids worth £200 million over the summer.
But with Salah now 31 and Jurgen Klopp regenerating the average age of his Liverpool squad, the winger might be next to be jettisoned, with a few names considered as his replacement.
According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is of consideration on Merseyside.
“I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024,” Romano said on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.
VIDEO: How Anthony Gordon INSPIRED Newcastle's 8-0 Win Over Sheffield United
“At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links. Jarrod Bowen is one of them.”
Bowen scored the winning goal for the Hammers when they lifted the Europa Conference League trophy last season and has been a palpable hit since joining from Hull City in January 2020.
Liverpool are also said to be interested in the likes of Federico Chiesa.
Bowen is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €38m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.