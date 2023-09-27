Liverpool eyeing Jarrod Bowen as Mohamed Salah's replacement: report

Liverpool are chasing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as their replacement for Mohamed Salah.

That's according to one transfer oracle who has claimed that the links between Salah and the Saudi Pro League are going nowhere, with the Egyptian King's contract ticking into its final year next season. It was believed that the Retds rejected bids worth £200 million over the summer.

But with Salah now 31 and Jurgen Klopp regenerating the average age of his Liverpool squad, the winger might be next to be jettisoned, with a few names considered as his replacement.

Jurgen Klopp might be willing to part with Mohamed Salah in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is of consideration on Merseyside.

“I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024,” Romano said on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.

“At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links. Jarrod Bowen is one of them.”

Bowen scored the winning goal for the Hammers when they lifted the Europa Conference League trophy last season and has been a palpable hit since joining from Hull City in January 2020.

Liverpool are interested in Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be interested in the likes of Federico Chiesa.

Bowen is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €38m.