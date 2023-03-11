Liverpool fail to score vs Bournemouth in 1-0 loss after 7-0 win over Manchester United

By Ben Hayward
published

Liverpool failed to score in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth, having hit Manchester United for seven at Anfield last weekend

Mohamed Salah looks dejected after missing a penalty against Bournemouth in March 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have failed to score against relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League in a 1-0 loss to the Cherries, less than a week after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to a Philip Billing goal after 28 minutes on the south coast and were unable to find a way back into the game.

Mohamed Salah missed the Reds' best chance of the afternoon as he blasted a penalty well wide after 69 minutes.

Liverpool had beaten Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the teams' first meeting this season and came into this fixture off the back of their incredible 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday.

But it was another setback for Klopp's men in an up-and-down campaign so far as the Reds missed the chance to draw level with Tottenham in fourth place ahead of Spurs' game against Nottingham Forest, although Liverpool do still have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

For Bournemouth, meanwhile, it was a vital victory which moves the Cherries off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone – for now at least.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.