Liverpool fail to score vs Bournemouth in 1-0 loss after 7-0 win over Manchester United
Liverpool failed to score in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth, having hit Manchester United for seven at Anfield last weekend
Liverpool have failed to score against relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League in a 1-0 loss to the Cherries, less than a week after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to a Philip Billing goal after 28 minutes on the south coast and were unable to find a way back into the game.
Mohamed Salah missed the Reds' best chance of the afternoon as he blasted a penalty well wide after 69 minutes.
Liverpool had beaten Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the teams' first meeting this season and came into this fixture off the back of their incredible 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday.
But it was another setback for Klopp's men in an up-and-down campaign so far as the Reds missed the chance to draw level with Tottenham in fourth place ahead of Spurs' game against Nottingham Forest, although Liverpool do still have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.
For Bournemouth, meanwhile, it was a vital victory which moves the Cherries off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone – for now at least.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.