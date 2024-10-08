Liverpool have signed Italy's 'best' player - in ridiculous deal: report

Liverpool made just two signings this summer, with only one joining the club this season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili looks likely to succeed Alisson Becker in the near future, with the Brazilian's recent comments almost certainly hinting at a move away from Anfield. Elsewhere, the Reds also bought former Juventus man Federico Chiesa, who has so far found opportunities at the club hard to come by.

But with Arne Slot opting to make the Italian wait patiently for his chance, speculation has grown in the Italian media that Thiago Motta's loss is now, more than likely, going to be Liverpool's gain this season and here is why...

Liverpool getting Federico Chiesa was a bad move for Juventus, according to Italian media

Arne Slot got himself a bargain over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian media believe selling Chiesa was as bad a move as it gets for Juventus this summer, especially given his influence for the Old Lady. Il Napolista has looked at the decision, branding it a ‘ridiculous’ idea given the fee agreed came to just a mere £12.5m.

"In the aftermath of the fourth draw in the championship, a question arises: are we sure that Juventus did the right thing in selling Federico Chiesa? He won't be a phenomenon, Chiesa. He won't be Roberto Baggio, so to speak," the story added.

Federico Chiesa won two Coppa Italia titles with Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

"However, we can say that at one point he was considered the best Italian footballer. A player who can take on multiple roles, the right winger, the left winger, the second striker, the false nine (Remember Juve/Chelsea in the 2021/22 season?)."

Although Liverpool might not know it yet, Chiesa could prove pivotal to their trophy hopes this season, given they have four titles on offer. Going well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, their endeavours in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup mean Chiesa's big-game experience is likely to be called upon.

“We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool,” the head coach told Liverpoolfc.com upon his signing earlier this year.

“I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us.

“I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high but in Federico, I firmly believe we are signing someone who enhances what is already here.