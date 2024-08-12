Liverpool poised to sign superstar Alisson replacement on bargain deal: report

Liverpool are eyeing up a superstar successor for Alisson Becker – and could sign him for a modest fee.

The Brazilian has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining from Roma in 2018. Though he was tentatively linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer, such rumours have died down, as he looks to begin his eighth season as the Liverpool No.1.

Though Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vigil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have contracts expiring next year, the Reds appear focused on the succession plan of Alisson, whose deal runs until 2027. Despite boasting an excellent backup in Caoimhin Kelleher, a new superstar has been touted, with a long-term plan in place between the sticks.

Liverpool's backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is more than capable – but look like he doesn't have much of a future at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Superdeporte has reported on claims of Georgian superstar Giorgi Mamardashvili moving to Merseyside, claiming that Liverpool are in “pole position” to sign him. His employers, Valencia, are apparently looking to raise funds this summer.

The price could yet drop, too. Mamardashvili was valued at around €45 million earlier this summer but with Los Che looking for capital, the Reds could get a bargain on their hands.

VIDEO Why Savio Means Man City WON'T Miss Julian Alvarez

The plan is apparently to keep Mamardashvili out on loan until Liverpool are ready to replace Alisson in goal. The Brazilian is only 31 and still at the peak of his powers – but his potential replacement only turns 24 in September.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this kind of succession planning makes sense – but isn't the biggest priority for Arne Slot this summer. The deal only looks like happening providing that the Dutchman can acquire his major targets this summer.

Giorgi Mamardashvili could end up as Liverpool's No.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish publication Cope notes that Mamardashvili is interested, provided he is assured of the No.1 shirt. The Georgian and Alisson both share an agent, however, perhaps greasing the wheels for a move to take place.

Alisson is worth €28m, as per Transfermarkt. He has another three seasons left on his deal.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are looking to bring in Bundesliga star Maxence Lacroix and much-admired midfield metronome, Martin Zubimendi. The Reds are said to be prepared to pay the latter's release clause, with Bruno Guimaraes touted as a superstar alternative.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that he doesn't expect his former side to be challenging for the league this season.