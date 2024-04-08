Jamie Carragher doesn't think £85m striker 'will ever have clinical edge' - despite scoring 18 goals this season

Jamie Carragher believes that Darwin Nunez will never find that clinical edge world-class strikers possess, despite him costing Liverpool £85m and him scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season.

That assertion comes after Liverpool drew 2-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Darwin Nunez failing to find the target with any of his five shots at Andre Onana's goal.

Though Nunez managed to assist Luis Diaz's opener with a good flick from a corner, his unpredictability in front of goal is, for Carragher, unlikely to ever change.

Nunez struggled against United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Listen, when you look at Liverpool and namely Nunez, he’s not going to change what he is. He is what he is. He’s going to miss chances, look dangerous at times," Carragher said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

"But that really clinical edge of the very top players, I don’t think he’s got that and I don’t think he ever will. That’s Mo Salah’s role in the team,”

Nunez arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Benfica in a deal worth £85m and, after an inconsistent first season, the 24-year-old's form has certainly picked up in 2023/24. He's managed 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Reds this term, though Carragher's highlighting of his clincial edge certainly has credence.

Liverpool are now trailing Arsenal on goal difference (Image credit: Getty Images)

After having five shots off-target against Manchester United on Sunday, the Uruguayan's expected goals (xG) total rose to 14.7 in the Premier League - 3.7 more than the acutal number of times he has found the back of the net this term.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Everton marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin have underperformed their xG worse in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool will hope that Nunez becomes more clinical in front of goal for their remaining seven Premier League games this season, as they continue to challenge at the top of the table. Though they're now second on goal difference behind Arsenal following that 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp's side will need Nunez to find the target with more regularity to have a chance at lifting the title.

More Jamie Carragher stories

Kate Abdo's boyfriend warns 'obnoxious' Jamie Carragher that if he upsets presenter again 'I'll show up in a physical manner’.

'I've played more European games than any other English player in history': Carragher on his surprise record.

Jamie Carragher details 'biggest difference' between Liverpool and Manchester United during his playing days.