Jamie Carragher doesn't think £85m striker 'will ever have clinical edge' - despite scoring 18 goals this season

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Jamie Carragher has been left unimpressed by one striker's performances in front of goal

Jamie Carragher looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes that Darwin Nunez will never find that clinical edge world-class strikers possess, despite him costing Liverpool £85m and him scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season.

That assertion comes after Liverpool drew 2-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Darwin Nunez failing to find the target with any of his five shots at Andre Onana's goal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1