Liverpool in talks with major Manchester City target: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot missed out on his top target in the summer

Liverpool look set to battle Manchester City for one of their midfield targets in January, according to reports from Italy.

Pep Guardiola’s side are noticeably light in midfield following an ACL injury ending Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s season, but they may need to act fast when the window opens to avoid missing out.

That’s thanks in part to title rivals Liverpool, who are also in the market for a midfielder, having failed to sign one of their key targets in the summer.

Liverpool and Manchester City to do battle over Atalanta midfielder

Atalanta midfielder Ederson looks to be attracting a lot of interest heading into the January window (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds have recently explored the possibility of a deal in January for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to journalist Rudy Galetti .

Galetti also confirmed that Manchester United had registered an interest, with City having established their interest for some time.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could really do with boost to his midfield numbers this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool missed out on a midfield target this summer in Martin Zubimendi, who at one stage appeared to be on his way to Anfield, before snubbing the Merseysiders to stay with Real Sociedad.

That sequence of events meant Arne Slot had to reinvent Ryan Gravenberch’s role so that he could become the tempo-setting deeper midfielder Zubimendi was intended to be — an unlikely gig the Dutchman has taken to well.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, though, it looks like the Reds could turn their attention to Ederson to plug that gap, which will dismay those at the Etihad who had identified the Brazilian to fill in for the injured Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, and counteract Guardiola’s ageing midfield.

According to Galetti , Atalanta are understandably not keen to let the 25-year-old go mid-season, but summer bids in excess of €50million may get them to the table.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, for Ederson weighing up his options, City and Liverpool look the most likely landing spots, with United having only recently signed Manuel Ugarte.

Both clubs have vacancies for the Brazilian to fill, but City’s need to inject some more youthful energy into their engine room is stark — and any arriving players now have the security of Guardiola’s extended contract.

There’s no denying the duo both offer attractive moves, but City arguably have a stronger sell in terms of their coach, recent achievements and current squad vacancy, it may just depend on whether they can get to the negotiations before Liverpool swoop in.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid, with Manchester City set to welcome Slot's former employer Feyenoord, when Champions League action returns this week.