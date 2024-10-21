Liverpool lining up Brighton star as sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Brighton and Hove Albion are attempting to fend off Liverpool interest for one of their in-demand stars.

The Seagulls have made an impressive start to the season and currently sit in 5th after their recent victory against Newcastle United. Wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also preceded their success over the Magpies.

New boss Fabian Hurzeler is making quite the impression already at the Amex Stadium, with hopes of a return to European football or even silverware earmarked this season.

Facundo Buonanotte wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, according to reports

Facundo Buonanotte in action on loan at Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by TEAMtalk, winger Facundo Buonanotte is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, after impressing with Leicester City so far this season.

Buonanotte, 19, has three goals in eight games for the Foxes after joining on loan in the summer, with his stock continuing to rise after some standout showings.

Facundo Buonanotte was called up by Argentina recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined from Argentinian side Rosario Central in 2023, Buonanotte is yet another superb example of Brighton's exemplary scouting network, with the teenager joining for an estimated fee of £5.3m.

A new transfer value of £25/30m has been mooted as the required price for the winger, with Liverpool and Manchester City both said to be keeping close tabs on his development.

“He’s a really talented young guy, really good attitude to the game,” Leicester City boss Steve Cooper said recently. “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of players of his age of a similar talent.

“He’s aggressive, a risk-taker with the ball and for a creative player he really puts in a defensive effort as well. We’re enjoying working with him. He’s a player that can make the difference.”

Leicester's chances of keeping hold of the 19-year-old are looking more and more slim with each passing week, with Buonanotte having scored in the 3-2 comeback win against Southampton.

Having already equalled his Premier League best for a season after just eight games, excitement is beginning to rise regarding a player who could soon be destined for huge things. In FourFourTwo's view, it seems only a matter of time before he moves onto something much bigger than Brighton.

Who is Facundo Buonanotte?

Facundo Buonanotte is a 19-year-old from Argentina who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion. He has two senior caps to his name already and is being dubbed as the Seagulls' next hottest prospect.

Buonanotte was born in Santa Fe and is a by-product of Rosario Central's academy system. He made his debut in February 2022 before completing a transfer to Brighton in January 2023.