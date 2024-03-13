Liverpool lining up sensational midfield signing as first post-Klopp statement of intent: report

Liverpool’s transfer links to a top midfield star remain persistent following reports in Italy.

Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been a key player in Atalanta’s continued presence in contention for European football, with Liverpool consistently rumoured to be coveting the star

Atalanta sit just one point behind Roma in the battle for an automatic place in the Europa League group stage next season. Champions League football is not out of the question, either, with the Bergamo outfit sitting just four points off fourth-placed Bologna.

Juventus would need to raise transfer funds for Teun Koopmeiners to hold off Liverpool interest

Koopmeiners’ form since joining from childhood club AZ in 2021 has led to speculation about his future.

He was first linked with Liverpool just before making the move to Atalanta, and reports in January suggested their interest remained undiminished with a potential summer move to Anfield touted.

And now, Paisley Gates have passed on reports from Gazetta Dello Sport that Juventus are concern the Reds may gazump them to secure Koopmeiners’ signature.

La Gazetta claim that Koopmeiners would prefer to stay in Italy, all things being equal but that Atalanta have slapped a £43-51 million price sticker on Koopmeiners (not literally, that would be mad).

That would price him out of a move to most Italian clubs – including Juve, who would first need to ‘raise funds’ to make an offer in line with that kind of asking price.

But it would be affordable for a Premier League club with a Champions League place, leading to a bit of two plus two work to suggest Liverpool would be a particular threat to Juventus’ chances of signing Koopmeiners.

A versatile goalscoring midfielder, Koopmeiners has bagged ten goals for Atalanta this season and is currently enjoying a particular purple patch with seven goals in his past eight outings for the club, including both his side’s goals in a 2-2 draw against Juventus on Sunday.

