Liverpool report: Top midfield talent a serious target, in huge statement of intent

Liverpool are looking to bring in another midfield talent to help them get over the line in the title race, with competition fierce at the top of the table.

The Reds extended their lead at the top with an impressive 4-0 win over the in-form Bournemouth away from home yesterday, with neither Mohamed Salah nor Trent Alexander-Arnold looking like big losses from the starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has previously stated how he prefers working with a small squad – but could be tempted into a midseason move for reinforcements in order to give his side a boost heading into the run-in.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport says that the Merseysiders are targeting Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners to add steel to their midfield and are prepared to pay around £40 million to secure him.

The Dutchman is technically blessed and defensively sound, able to play either as a No.6 or a No.8. With Liverpool lacking true defensive midfielders, Koopmeiners could offer a little more solidity in the centre of midfield.

The report states that the Bergamo outfit would rather sell to the Reds or Newcastle United, too, than to a Serie A rival. With the Magpies somewhat hampered by financial restrictions, Klopp could therefore have a free run at the star this month.

Klopp has Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago and Wataru Endo as options in midfield.

Koopmeiners is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.

