Liverpool locked in takeover talks with Qatari group set for deal in 'near future': report

Liverpool takeover talks are ongoing – and the Reds could have new owners in the "near future".

US-based Fenway Sports Group have owned the club since the start of the 2010/11 season when the club was on the verge of bankruptcy. Back then, the Reds' creditors asked the High Court to allow the sale of the club, overruling the wishes of previous owners, Hicks and Gillett.

Now, significant Qatari investment could be coming to Merseyside, with FSG selling up. It's thought that the sale of Chelsea to American businessman Todd Boehly was one of the main reasons that owner John W. Henry has decided to float the sale of the Reds.

John W. Henry meets with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2022 Champions League final in Madrid (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Now, the Express (opens in new tab) are stating that the deal could be done in the "near future" – and that one of the potential options is that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) become minority shareholders, with FSG remaining on board at Liverpool. Discussions are underway according to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab).

The firm's chief executive Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud has recently admitted, too, that investing in football is something that his company are keen to pursue.

"Football, the clubs and the sport, is becoming very commercialised in a way, especially now fans are looking into this as an experience, so they would like to and experience and entertain themselves," he said at the World Economic Forum earlier this month.



"At the same time, digitalisation is becoming very important for this. So, the business model of these institutions is becoming very commercialised and very investment friendly. You will not be surprised if we invest in this.

Mansour bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud speaks during a press conference announcing the opening date of Qatar's national museum in 2018 (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

"We have not made up our mind yet but this is a very commercially driven decision that we go through. And again, sports are becoming a very important theme as well; people are engaged more in a sport and digitalisation is making it more attractive to investors."

QIA would become the third Middle Eastern Premier League ownership group, following Abu Dhabi's City Football Group at Manchester City and Saudi Arabia's PIF at Newcastle United.

More Liverpool stories

Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner.

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds.