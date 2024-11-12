Liverpool looking to offload 2023 Jurgen Klopp signing as soon as January: report

Liverpool want to offload a Jurgen Klopp signing who has found opportunities limited at Anfield this season.

Arne Slot - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has enjoyed a glittering start to his reign at Anfield following his summer arrival, with the Reds currently top of the Premier League table after 11 games played.

Five points clear of Manchester City and nine ahead of third-placed Chelsea, Liverpool have flown out of the blocks and with the January window now approaching, one player is now being tipped for pastures new away from Merseyside.

Wataru Endo being tipped to leave Liverpool after finding opportunities limited under Arne Slot

Having failed to start a Premier League game so far under the former Feyenoord boss, Wataru Endo is being tipped to leave Liverpool as early as the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, a mid-season signing is being mooted at Anfield despite no names yet being linked with the Reds. Endo could then be allowed to leave if they find a suitable replacement for the Japanese international.

Talks regarding a return to the market for Martin Zubimendi have quietened, especially given he snubbed Liverpool in the summer and stayed in Spain.

The 25-year-old is being watched by Manchester City but again a move to England isn't a given.

Endo was the subject of a bid from Marseille in the summer but the club rejected the £12 million offer and Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all remain ahead of him in the pecking order.

“It is not always about the player himself, it’s also about the competition he faces," said Slot earlier this year when asked about Endo's chances of more minutes. “We have many good midfielders like we have many good players.”

“We are really pleased with the way Wata is training for us, but he has some good competition and I think you saw [against Brentford] a good performance from all three midfielders.

“So it is not always about him it is also about the others. He will be important for us during the season because we need all of them; we all know how long a season can be over here and how many players you need and he is one of them that we are going to need in the upcoming season.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems unlikely Liverpool would let Endo leave the club unless they did not already have a midfield replacement lined up. The Reds could play well over 60 games this season and will need all the help they can get as Slot says.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action after the international break later this month, as they take on Southampton on November 24.