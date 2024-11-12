Manchester City want to sign Spanish star who has already REJECTED Liverpool switch: report

Manchester City wants to make one Spanish star, who has already rejected Liverpool, their January priority.

Pep Guardiola - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has seen the Sky Blues lose four games in a row for the first time in his career (not counting a penalty shoot-out defeat in 2015 with Bayern Munich) after defeats to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sporting and Brighton.

It is clear the Premier League champions are missing their midfield general Rodri and with the talented Ballon d'Or winner not expected back until next season, plans have already been drawn up regarding a replacement.

Manchester City want to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in January

After snubbing Liverpool and Arsenal in the past few years, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is said to be high up on Manchester City's wishlist, with a feeling Guardiola can do what Liverpool failed to do and convince the 25-year-old to sign in January.

According to Sport, the Sky Blues have identified Zubimendi as the ideal midfield candidate to replace Rodri, who has in the past been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

It was his potential move to Liverpool that caused quite the stir in the summer, with it seemingly all agreed for the Spain international to leave his boyhood club and link up with new Reds manager Arne Slot.

But after second thoughts, Zubimendi remained with Sociedad and has since snubbed the idea of a new contract extension which has in turn created further speculation over his future.

“There have been no conversations with Zubimendi to renew his contract,” Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay told Noticias de Gipuzkoa. “There has not been now, and there has not been before. He did not put any conditions on us.

“He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad. He has not put a renewal as a condition nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

Rumoured to cost in the region of £50m with his release clause still active, it is thought that fee wouldn't be a problem for City, but more to convince Zubimendi to move to England, given he has already rejected two clubs.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is clear the 25-year-old is happy in Spain but if any side needs a holding midfielder in the Premier League right now, it is Manchester City. We can't see this one happening, however, given his previous quotes on moving to England.

Guardiola's side are back in Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium after the completion of the international break and will be bidding to return to winning ways.

Erling Haaland has hit something of a dry patch for his standards and the halt in club football may help some of City's injured players get back onto the pitch ahead of a busy upcoming festive period.