Liverpool manager Arne Slot branded an 'unruly spoilt brat, unaccustomed to dealing with adversity' in shocking rant: report

By
published

An explosive end to Liverpool vs Everton at Goodison Park saw the Reds boss issued with a red card

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts before the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2025.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week’s firey Merseyside derby was a fitting way for Goodison Park to host it’s final clash between the two local rivals.

A 98th-minute James Tarkowski equaliser rocked the Toffees’ outgoing stadium to its foundations as Everton held Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, but there was more to come at the final whistle.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure went to taunt the visiting Liverpool fans, with Curtis Jones confronting him, resulting in both players being sent off after players from both sides squared up.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot criticised in Dutch media

James Tarkowski celebrates his late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in February 2025 as Reds pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold look dejected.

James Tarkowski celebrates his late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reds boss Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red cards as Goodison Park went out with a bang.

Slot faces the prospect of a two-match touchline ban for his red card, but was allowed to continue as normal for Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday, as he awaits the FA’s final decision on the punishment.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver before being sent off (Image credit: Getty Images)

One man who has not delayed his verdict on Slot’s exploits is Journalist Leon ten Voorde, who pulled no punches with his verdict in his Algemeen Dagblad column at the weekend.

While Slot has enjoyed a stunning start to life at Anfield, with his side sitting seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and having topped the Champions League league phase, Ten Voorde believes that Slot’s ‘other side’ has now been shown for the first time.

“Arne Slot is the ideal son-in-law with the angry temper,” he wrote. “It was about time too, after almost a year of walking the tightrope in the ideal world. On Wednesday – after some setbacks – England finally got to know the other side of Arne Slot from Bergentheim. The ideal son-in-law with the unexpected angry temper.

“It is all too good to be true: too slick, too smooth, too much of a pleaser, too charming, too clever and too cunning and maybe just too good. A great coach of a more than great club.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, is shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, is shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After all the adulation, things are now a little bit disappointing. And then the ideal son-in-law turns into an unruly spoilt brat, unaccustomed to dealing with adversity.

“Suddenly, they saw a side of the manager in England that we in the Netherlands had discovered before, it is a character trait that does not make him equally popular with all his colleagues. A narrative Slot whines and whines to the fourth man, he manipulates and postures.

“Slot was briefly himself again on Wednesday, a flesh-and-blood human being. Thankfully, because it was all getting just a little too perfect.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, Slot, who is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has done a superb job so far at Liverpool and these comments from Ten Voorde seem a little extreme, given the emotional nature of the occasion last week.

Few derbies in world football evoke feelings as strong as the Merseyside derby and the fact that is was Goodison’s farewell created a unique set of circumstances, so such criticism feels over the top.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Neymar

Neymar in talks to shockingly cut Santos homecoming short: report
West Ham United&#039;s English head coach Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, in London on February 15, 2025.

Graham Potter can save West Ham but they must first pay the price of a chaotic summer
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates Lamine Yamal and Gavi during the LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 09, 2025 in Seville, Spain.

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK
See more latest