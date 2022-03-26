Liverpool report: £54m Barcelona wonderkid increasingly close to bargain Anfield move
By Mark White published
Liverpool want a wantaway Barcelona star – who has rejected three contract offers amid interest from the Reds
Liverpool are closing in on one Barcelona player who looks destined to leave Camp Nou imminently.
Gavi has rejected three contracts from the newly-invigorated Catalans and seems keen on moving away, according to both Sport and Marca in Spain, with the Blaugrana losing hope that he will commit his future to Xavi's team.
The 17-year-old burst through the ranks at the famed La Masia academy and has already played for the Spanish national side under Barca legend Luis Enrique. The club were hoping that he and Pedri would become the cornerstones of the team's midfield for years to come but with the LaLiga giants struggling to match the wages that Liverpool could offer, Gavi may well end up elsewhere.
Gavi became the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level when he made his debut last year and wears Lionel Messi's no.30 shirt for the same club that nurtured the Flea. But with Jurgen Klopp eyeing a long-term successor to Thiago Alcantara, the Spaniard could be a like-for-like replacement.
As previously reported by El Nacional, the Merseysiders are prepared to pay the teenager £80,000-a-week in order to snatch him from Barca, offering him an £8m signing-on fee.
Liverpool have made a number of signings and promotions in recent months in order to lower the age average of their side. Harvey Elliott now plays a prominent role in the first time, with Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones also fixtures in the first XI. 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho was almost signed in January, too.
Gavi is valued to be worth around £54m by Transfermarkt.
