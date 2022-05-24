Liverpool report: Bayern Munich make progress in pursuit of Reds star – but he will come at a cost

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has shown interest in joining Bayern Munich this summer, say reports, and talks have begun between the two parties over a move.

The Senegal star has enjoyed a superb season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions for the Reds and winning the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

Mane has been a central figure to the Anfield club’s revival under Jurgen Klopp, but Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (opens in new tab) has reported that his time on Merseyside could be up.

(Image credit: PA)

The 30-year-old is tempted by a move, which could be sealed over the next three or four weeks now that talks have begun between the forward’s representatives and Bayern.

The German club’s manager Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic are eager on a deal that could cost less than €50m (£43m).

There’s little question that the Senegalese star would continue to be a key figure for Klopp if he stays, but he's entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

(Image credit: Getty)

That could make a big-money bid difficult to refuse, considering the risk of losing Mane on a free next summer if he doesn’t extend his deal.

Klopp isn’t short on forward options, either, thanks to the superb impact made by January signing Luis Diaz, in addition to Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino.

Mane’s absence would certainly be felt. He’s Liverpool’s top scorer this season, with 23 goals in all competitions (behind Salah’s 31), and he’s made 50 appearances.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that his side will not stop in their pursuit of stopping Manchester City in the Premier League – but that their 2021/22 should not have been possible to achieve.

Mohamed Salah is a major option for Real Madrid to turn to after losing out on Kylian Mbappe, though Liverpool are making moves of their own during this transfer window, eyeing a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports and listening to offers for one midfielder.

Cafu, meanwhile, has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold to himself.