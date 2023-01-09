Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp wants Arsenal academy star in midfield

Liverpool are chasing an Arsenal academy graduate to improve their midfield.

That's according to reports in Spain that suggest the Reds are set to plunder Valencia for Yunus Musah, who was brought through the Hale End system before departing for La Liga.

Jurgen Klopp has a wealth of midfield options on his books but with such injury problems in the middle of the park and the fact that many of his senior options, such as Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, are the wrong side of 30, it seems likely that the Merseysiders will address this problem position sooner rather than later.

Yunus Musah impressed for the United States at the World Cup in Qatar (Image credit: Getty)

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) notes that the Anfield hierarchy are fans of Musah, who played against both England and Wales at the 2022 World Cup for the United States.

A dynamic, industrious presence in the middle, Musah is said to be valued at around €20 million, having established himself internationally while on the east coast of Spain. He left Arsenal three years ago in search of regular game time – and now Arsenal are apparently one of three English sides keeping tabs on him, along with Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 20-year-old was brought up in England and Italy, born in the US to Ghanaian parents and turned down representing the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate has since lamented losing the midfielder to the US, admitting that England were tracking him.

This would mean that Musah would likely command a homegrown spot in Liverpool's squad – and though he's been used all over the pitch at youth level, his physicality and technicality in midfield are his strongest suits, making him a perfect fit for either interior role in Klopp's set-up.

Gareth Southgate admitted the USMNT, "took one of ours, which we weren’t very happy about" about Musah (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

According to the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab), the Reds are "leading the race" for Musah, while ESPN (opens in new tab) claims that Inter Milan are also in the race for the starlet.

Musah is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

