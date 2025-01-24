Liverpool report: Real Madrid begin talks with Joshua Kimmich, giving Reds go-ahead for huge deal

Liverpool have been handed a headache by Real Madrid, who have opened talks for Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.

Kimmich, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season. The German is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now but has considerable experience in the centre of midfield, too, as a no.6.

With Alexander-Arnold expected to move to Madrid on a free transfer this June, however, interest in a stylistic parallel perhaps suggests that the England international's future is far from a foregone conclusion.

Could Joshua Kimmich's move to Real Madrid keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool?

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have started negotiations with Kimmich over a move to the Bernabeu – to “provide direct competition for Dani Carvajal once he recovers from injury”.

This was thought to be the reason that Los Blancos were moving for Alexander-Arnold. In turn, Liverpool had begun talks with Kimmich over a move to replace the outgoing academy graduate, as a similar profile of player to step into the right-back role.

Arne Slot has a rebuild on his hands (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

These rumours certainly suggest the possibility that Alexander-Arnold will choose to remain with the Premier League leaders – but it could be that either Kimmich or Alexander-Arnold are being eyed for another role entirely.

With both right-backs having played in midfield in the past, the future of Aurelien Tchouameni – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – is also uncertain, with it said to be “an open secret that Tchouameni is no longer part of Real Madrid's plan and that the Frenchman will end up leaving.”

Given that Liverpool have been heavily linked in the past, Kimmich potentially joining Real could open the door to Liverpool bringing in the unwanted midfielder to strengthen their midfield. In November, Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, claimed that talks have begun over Aurelien Tchouameni moving to Anfield for just €60 million.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Real Madrid's rumoured stockpiling of world-class right-backs – Achraf Hakimi was recently linked – may suggest that any move for Alexander-Arnold is yet to be confirmed, with Liverpool ready to make counter-offers. However, it's far more likely that the European champions are simply an easy club to link with top-class talent – especially those out of contract.

Aurelien Tchouameni could move to Liverpool in a merry-go-round this summer (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold is still expected to sign for Real Madrid, with Kimmich's future still to be determined. FourFourTwo understands that Tchouameni will be tracked by a multitude of clubs this summer, too, with competition tough in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield, and compatriot Eduardo Camavinga having impressed more in the last couple of seasons.

Kimmich is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Ipswich Town this weekend when Premier League action returns.