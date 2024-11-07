Liverpool open talks to sign European superstar at ridiculously low price: report

Liverpool have set the ball rolling over a move for a European superstar, available for a snip of what he could be worth.

The Reds are progressing fantastically under new manager Arne Slot, finding themselves top of the league both domestically and in Europe. This week saw another mightily impressive performance, too, as unbeaten Bundesliga champs Bayer Leverkusen were dismantled 4-0 at Anfield.

Slot is proving just how good a manager he is with a squad that he inherited – but he could be about to make his first statement of intent in the transfer market, with a deal that captures the imagination.

Liverpool in talks with £50m man

Slot has made very few changes to his Reds side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot's only addition to the Liverpool squad, so far, is Italian attacker, Federico Chiesa. Giorgi Mamardashvili also joined over the summer – but remained on loan at Valencia.

Chiesa has thus far only managed 78 minutes for the Reds thanks to injury issues hampering him. But his signing – which was just £10 million, according to the Guardian – has paved the way for another bargain to come.

Slot's only addition over the summer was Federico Chiesa (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has claimed that talks have begun over Aurelien Tchouameni moving to Anfield for just €60 million – around £50m.

Liverpool have long been interested in the Frenchman, who – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – who joined Real Madrid in 2022 from Monaco in a move that David Ornstein of the Athletic confirmed to be worth over €100 million.

That Liverpool could sign the star for almost half is a huge bombshell – and follows reports that the European champions have lost faith with Tchouameni following a tough start to the season.

Former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was said to be enamoured with the star, with Liverpool reportedly submitting a €47m bid for the 24-year-old in 2023. Since then, he has been criticised at times by some in Spain – and is seen as the most expendable member of a midfield that also features Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, who is 10/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Tchouameni's availability for this price should arouse Europe's elite. The midfielder may have struggled of late but is still a world-class option for any top side and would instantly walk into Liverpool's midfield.

Tchouameni is worth €100m, according to Transfermarkt, with his contract running until 2028. Liverpool host Aston Villa this weekend when Premier League action returns.