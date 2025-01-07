Liverpool report: Real Madrid reject the chance to sign star

Liverpool player celebrate their second goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Since signing for Liverpool in 2018, Virgil van Dijk has been ever present in their back-line.

He was named captain of the club by Jurgen Klopp after Jordan Henderson left in 2023 and led them to Carabao Cup glory in 2024, adding to his vast trophy collection with the Reds.

However, he has just under six months remaining on his current deal with the Premier League leaders and an agreement is yet to be reached to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk 'offered' to Real Madrid by agents

Van Dijk is into the final six months of his Liverpool contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Relevo are reporting that the centre-back has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid by his agents with the Dutchman’s future still in the balance.

However, they sensationally rejected the chance to sign the 33-year-old, who was recently named the best centre-back in the world by FourFourTwo, with Relevo suggesting he wasn’t the profile of player the Spaniards are looking for.

Van Dijk was the Player of the Match last season as he lead Liverpool to Carabao Cup success (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Dijk has been a part of the joint second-best defence in the league this season, with Liverpool conceding just 19 goals in 19 games, one more than Arsenal, who have also played a game more.

In a recent press conference Arne Slot was full of praise for his career at Anfield saying: “He brings a lot of positive energy to the club as well and a lot of positive energy in the group.

“He’s done really well but that is also the standard at this club. If you don’t perform like this then you’re not good enough anymore to play for this club.”

Since arriving at Liverpool Van Dijk has faced Los Blancos five times in the Champions League, only emerging victorious once, in their most recent encounter in the newly formatted League Phase.

Liverpool are somewhat playing with fire, with arguably their best three players, Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all entering the final six months of their contracts and all yet to reach any form of agreement to stay.

Slot’s men look to continue the defence of their Carabao Cup crown as they face Tottenham in the semi-final first leg this week.