Liverpool report: Real Madrid steal march on Reds in Jude Bellingham race

Jude Bellingham looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Liverpool are losing ground to Real Madrid in the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have made the England international their top transfer target ahead of next season, as they look to rejuvenate their midfield.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are all the wrong side of 30, while Naby Keita's contract is due to expire on June 30.

Jude Bellingham was one of the stars of World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool (opens in new tab) were previously thought to be at the front of the queue to land Bellingham, but the saga has taken a twist over the last few weeks.

According to the Independent (opens in new tab), Real Madrid (opens in new tab) are increasingly confident that they will win the race to sign the teenager, who is expected to seek pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

Bellingham, who is valued at £97.1m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), is happy to keep his options open for the time being.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that he extends his stay at Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) for one more year, but the aforementioned report states that Madrid believe they will acquire him this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madrid have told Bellingham's entourage that they are the best club in Europe for developing young talent, pointing to the examples of Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Eder Militao.

The Blancos would also have little trouble in meeting Dortmund's demands, with the German outfit thought to want around £130m for their prized asset.

Liverpool, who lost 3-1 to Brentford (opens in new tab) in the Premier League on Monday, face Wolves (opens in new tab) in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

