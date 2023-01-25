Liverpool report: Reds handed major Jude Bellingham boost ahead of summer swoop

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham looks set to seek pastures new this summer

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in the world right now, with several sides keen to sign him ahead of next season.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are among the teenager's admirers but they could face stiff competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester City (opens in new tab), PSG (opens in new tab) and Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

Jude Bellingham is one of Liverpool's top transfer targets for the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds are enduring a difficult campaign and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, with a 10 point deficit to the top four.

It has been thought that a failure to qualify for next season's edition of the Champions League would harm Liverpool's chances of winning the race for Bellingham.

But according to Sky Sports in Germany (opens in new tab), Jurgen Klopp's side are still at the front of the queue to land the England international, who is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2025.

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The report states that Dortmund have little chance of keeping hold of Bellingham for another season beyond this one, but they will demand between £88.4m and £132.5m to let him go in the summer.

Liverpool have made the former Birmingham man their top transfer target ahead of next term, with Bellingham having supposedly held talks with Julian Ward, the club's sporting director.

Liverpool will return to action against Brighton (opens in new tab) in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are enduring a difficult season in 2022/23 (Image credit: Getty)

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let one of their summer signings leave the club (opens in new tab) before the January window closes next week.

The Reds are considering cashing in on Mohamed Salah in the summer (opens in new tab), despite the fact the forward only signed a new deal a few months ago.

And Liverpool are lining up a shock swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (opens in new tab), with the England international yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.