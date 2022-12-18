Liverpool report: Reds reach agreement for Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool have reportedly reached a pre-agreement to sign Enzo Fernandez, Argentina's breakout star of the World Cup.

Fernandez has taken Qatar by storm in the centre of the Albiceleste midfield, netting a stunner against Mexico in the second game and becoming a fixture for Lionel Scaloni. The 21-year-old only moved to Europe from River Plate in the summer, too, signing for Benfica.

But with Liverpool wanting new blood in midfield, reports from Spain and Portugal have claimed that Jurgen Klopp has already swooped in to sign the star after a stunning tournament in which Fernandez has helped lead Argentina to the final.

Liverpool are looking for new recruits in midfield and would love to sign Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

There is a little confusion though over who first sourced the story that Fernandez was set for Merseyside, according to Colin Millar (opens in new tab) of the Mirror (opens in new tab).

Portuguese media outlet Record (opens in new tab) and Spanish publication Diario AS (opens in new tab) both cite each other over the deal for the Benfica star, though the Reds' interest in the star dates back to the summer.

Fernandez has operated mostly as a No.8 throughout his career and would be likely to continue there, most probably on the right side of a midfield three. The energy that he has is similar to Jordan Henderson, while his vision is excellent. He has formed a formidable partnership with fellow World Cup star, Goncalo Ramos, while in the Primeira Liga.

With Liverpool looking for new midfielders, however, there may not be money in the budget for both Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham is a long-term target for the Reds (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Reds currently boast Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho all as midfield options – not to mention on-loan Arthur Melo. Some of these players are likely to leave in the next two windows, as Klopp looks to correct form over the first part of the season.

Liverpool are sixth in the table, 15 points off the top.

Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group – though Jurgen Klopp's agent has denied that the manager could also be leaving Merseyside.

The club's big transfer target is apparently Jude Bellingham – but Real Madrid are after the young England star, too. There are other targets in midfield, too: Yunus Musah of Valencia is on the radar, while Sofyan Amrabat is being looked at. Liverpool could well enquire about Declan Rice, while Mohammed Kudus is in the frame for a move, too.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Real Madrid.