Liverpool report: Reds "seriously interested" in signing Premier League star to transform attack
By Conor Pope published
Liverpool's interest in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has apparently taken a step up, as the club begin to transition their forward line
Liverpool's transfer interest in West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is taking a "serious" step up, according to reports.
The Hammers winger is flying this season, with his good form helping put the East London side in contention for a Champions League spot.
His progress has long been tracked at Anfield, but his latest purple patch is supposedly ramping up their desire to bring the 25-year-old to Merseyside. Bowen has 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season, including contributing to 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League games.
According to GiveMeSport, transfer reporter Dean Jones has said that "Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in."
The potential signing would be part of a wider transformation of Liverpool's attacking line that is already underway. By the start of next season Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be 30, while Divock Origi is expected to leave in the summer – so a change is due.
Diogo Jota arrived in the summer, Luis Diaz joined in January, and 18-year-old Harvey Elliott recently returned from injury, but that is not expected to be the end of the changes.
As well as interest in Bowen, Liverpool have also been keen on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.
MORE NEWS
Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's side set to beat Chelsea to defender dubbed the "new Gareth Bale"
Manchester City "confident" of signing Erling Haaland this summer
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.