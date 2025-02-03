Liverpool handed go-ahead for spectacular Rodrygo raid, after initial talks: report

Liverpool have been given the green light for a stunning move for Rodrygo, with employers Real Madrid ready to cash in on the superstar.

The Reds have enjoyed another quiet month in the transfer market. After adding just the one first-team addition to their squad in the summer – in the shape of Federico Chiesa – Arne Slot has kept his powder dry once more, as Liverpool look for consistency rather than superstar signings.

It's certainly not hampered them, either. The Merseysiders are top of the league, six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand, while in the Champions League, Liverpool finished top of the league phase.

Liverpool have held negotiations over a move for Rodrygo, with Real Madrid now relaxing their stance over a sale

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is in the market for a new winger (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are still looking to tie up a new deal for the in-form Mohamed Salah, whose fantastic displays this season have made him 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, however, extending the contract of the Egyptian King will certainly not permit the Reds from signing his successor.

“In an ideal world, Liverpool renew Van Dijk and Salah, while simultaneously in 2025 looking to replace them,” Jacobs said on January 13. “It means that the player may extend and have between one and three years at the club, whilst their younger replacement acclimatises, and then it makes the transition much more seamless.”

Salah is still to commit to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the event of signing Rodrygo, however, Liverpool may not have to allow for such a period of acclimatisation. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have always considered the Brazilian has having a “fundamental role” at the Bernabeu – but “the situation could change” with bids in the summer.

The outlet names Saudi Arabian interest in the 24-year-old, with a rumoured bid for Rodrygo touted for an eye-watering €200 million. Los Blancos fully expect more interest this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spanish outlets Cadena Ser and Sport (via Sport Witness) have previously confirmed initial talks between Rodrygo and Liverpool over a move to Anfield, however, likely as a fall-back option in the event that Salah does not sign an extension.

With the 32-year-old's future still in the balance with just three months of the season remaining, it is more than possible that the Merseysiders return for Rodrygo this summer, should Salah leave. There's even the possibility that the Real winger slots into the setup at Anfield alongside Salah himself, with Rodrygo a left-winger by trade before he moved to the right flank in Spain.

Rodrygo has become a superstar at Real Madrid (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Fees of around €100m have previously been touted for the star, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now. While Rodrygo could well be presented with the choice between the riches of the Middle East and moving to the Premier League to compete for the highest honours, Real Madrid could well look to engineer a bidding war between the two interested parties.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, despite the interest that Liverpool have previously shown in Rodrygo – and this apparent pathway to sign him this summer – any move remains a long way off, with links still tenuous at this particular stage.

Real Madrid may look to engineer a bidding war over Rodrygo (Image credit: Getty Images)

In any case, the Brazilian just doesn't feel like the kind of move that directors Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes would engineer. The pair have made their names from bringing in players before they reach superstar status – and the Reds smashing their transfer record for a Real Madrid player would be very out-of-character.

Transfermarkt values Rodrygo at €100m. League Cup action returns to Anfield this week, as Liverpool host Tottenham this week in the second leg of the semi-final.