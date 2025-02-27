'Liverpool might be an option for Cole Palmer if Mohamed Salah were to leave - watch this space with that if Salah leaves' Premier League legend teases the transfer of the year

Cole Palmer has been tipped to move to Liverpool this summer, as Mohamed Salah's A-list replacement.

Arne Slot's Liverpool side are on a 24-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, which they sit 13 points clear at the top of, are in the League Cup final and into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Perhaps what makes it even more remarkable is the fact that Liverpool's only summer signing, Federico Chiesa has played just 370 minutes across all competitions, with the squad Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp boosting them to this incredible season.

'The only club that could tempt Cole Palmer would be Liverpool' - Reds tipped for huge signing if Salah leaves

Arne Slot has got the best of Mohamed Salah, yet the Egyptian has still not extended his contract with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds, something he, the fans and the club are acutely aware of.

The Egyptian has already registered 25 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League this season, and losing him would clearly spell trouble for Slot next season.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

However Dwight Yorke believes Cole Palmer – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – may be the perfect replacement for Salah, should a deal to extend his contract not be found.

Speaking to CasinoBets, Yorke said: "He doesn’t strike me as that kind of individual [to force a move for Champions League football]. I don’t think he would demand to leave Chelsea if he’s playing a season out of the Champions League.

"He’s still very young, and he’s gone there and turned his career around and became the top man there. Why would you walk away from being in a club and being the top man at the same time?

"Where is he going to go and become a top player and the top man? Liverpool? Maybe Manchester United, he said he’s a Man United fan, but he won’t go there because he’s a City man. Outside of that is Arsenal, he won’t go there because Bukayo Saka is there.

Cole Palmer has registered 14 goals and 6 assists in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

"Liverpool might be an option if Mo Salah were to leave, so that might be something that they might look to do. So, watch this space with that if Mo Salah leaves."

In his debut season with Chelsea, Palmer lit the league on fire, scoring 20 goals and recording 11 assists, the kind of numbers Salah is used to putting up.

Yorke believes that if Ballon d'Or favourite Salah were to leave Liverpool, there would be very few barriers in the way of Palmer moving to the red side of Merseyside.

Dwight Yorke wears the crown from the Premier League trophy on his head after winning the 1998/99 title with Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Yorke said: "There’s no reason why it would not happen if Mo Salah is to leave. Otherwise, why would he want to leave Chelsea?

"I genuinely believe that the only club that could tempt him would be Liverpool, and even then, they would have to let Salah go first."

Cole Palmer in action at Anfield against Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst FourFourTwo understands the need to replace Salah is he does leave Liverpool, the Reds recent transfer business does not suggest a move for Palmer would be likely.

Their record transfer is still the signing of Darwin Nunez, which according to Transfermarkt was worth €85 million, €45 million less than Cole Palmer's current valuation (€130 million).

Both sides are next in action in European competitions as they look to continue their respective hunts for silverware this season.