Liverpool report: Reds want star Italian midfielder - but so do Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his midfield this summer

Liverpool and Chelsea are both considering summer swoops for Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to reports.

After a disappointing season, the Reds are expected to embark on a squad rebuild ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will be particularly keen to bolster his options in the engine room, which has been a key weak point this term.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is likely to splash the cash again this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have spent around £600m since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club last summer, yet the Blues are in the bottom half of the Premier League table as the end of the season approaches.

Chelsea will probably splash the cash again this summer, but they will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Barella.

According to the Italian publication Calciomercato (opens in new tab), Inter (opens in new tab) are willing to sell the Italy international for £43.9m.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both chasing Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, reports say (Image credit: Getty)

That should be well within the reach of Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Chelsea, both of whom spent considerably more on individual players last summer.

The Blues sold Jorginho in January and could lose N'Golo Kante, who is out of contract in June, and Mason Mount this summer.

Barella is considered a top midfield target, although much will depend on who succeeds Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Liverpool have made Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham their top transfer target (Image credit: Getty)

As for Liverpool, they will continue their push to sign Jude Bellingham, but Barella could be a decent back-up option.

A Serie A title winner with Inter in 2021, the 26-year-old is approaching the prime of his career and would be able to hit the ground running.

A 2-2 draw with Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Sunday has left Liverpool 12 points adrift of the top four.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool came from two goals down to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw (opens in new tab) in a pulsating game on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a summer swoop for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the campaign (opens in new tab).

And the Reds are also locked in a head-to-head battle with Arsenal (opens in new tab) for a midfielder valued at £100m.