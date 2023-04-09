Liverpool plotting shock summer swoop for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni – report

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a surprise summer transfer target for Liverpool (opens in new tab).

The French international only joined Real last year, moving from Monaco for around €80m (£70m), but he has failed to live up to expectations during his first season at the Bernabeu.

Now, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos are considering offloading Tchouameni, 23, in the next transfer window.

Tchouameni has made 35 appearances for Real in all competitions (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool were strongly linked with Tchouameni before he signed for Real, but the Reds ultimately made just one midfield signing last summer: Arthur, who injury has restricted to just one first-team appearance since his arrival on loan from Juventus.

A thoroughly underwhelming campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side has only reinforced their need for upgrades in the middle of the park – where they've not made a permanent addition since signing Thiago from Bayern Munich two-and-a-half years ago.

Tchouameni is currently valued at €90m (£80m) by Transfermarkt – although, given how badly he has disappointed, Real will do well to make any kind of profit on the fee they paid less than 12 months ago.

The former Bordeaux youngster has started only 17 out of 28 La Liga games this term for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term, who trail leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona by 12 points after throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Villarreal on Saturday night.

Tchouameni featured in all seven of France's matches at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Despite rumours that he could depart this summer Tchouameni – who has won 23 caps for France and opened the scoring in their 2022 World Cup quarter-final win over England – remains determined to succeed at Real. Speaking last month, he said:

"I am confident; I know what I can do. There can be difficult moments in an athlete's career, and it's the first time it happened to me, but I'm still learning. There's a lot of competition at Real and you need to be good to play."

