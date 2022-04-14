Liverpool report: Robert Lewandowski "agrees" transfer to European rival

Liverpool look like missing out on signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.

It's thought that the prolific Pole has decided that he would like a new challenge after his phenomenal stint in Bavaria and Liverpool have long been linked with him, thanks to his relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

Lewandowski first thrived in the Bundesliga under the current Reds boss's tutelage and it's been touted in the past that the No.9 could go to Merseyside, should a Premier League move ever be on the cards.

(Image credit: Getty)

In the striker's native Poland, however, publication TVP Sport have reported that the current top scorer in Europe's top five leagues has agreed to move to Barcelona this summer. While Liverpool are particularly stacked in attack, fans who held out hope that Lewandowski could one day join will be disappointed to see him heading to a European giant that have snatched so many stars directly from Anfield.

Lewandowski has already played Barcelona twice this season, in the group stage of the Champions League – but would be joining a much-improved side since Xavi's introduction as manager midseason. The Pole would also be linking up with former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund, following the Gabon goal-getter's free transfer from Arsenal in January.

(Image credit: Getty)

Aged 33, this would likely be a short-term move for all parties, with Bayern looking to replace their talisman with a much younger model. The German champions could well spend big this summer too, following their dramatic shock exit from the Champions League last-eight to Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Lewandowski is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

