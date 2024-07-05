Liverpool sporting director tells Reds fans what to expect this August, transfer-wise

New Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, has confirmed that transfer business for the Merseyside club is expected to be quiet in July, with a "crescendo in August" a possibility.

Hughes was speaking in his first press conference since his appointment, on Friday, and confirmed that while new boss Arne Slot had now started, a flurry of new transfers is not expected until the final month of the transfer window.

"After the flurry there was in June, it will calm down a little bit now for the month of July," he said at the AXA training centre.

“And then like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs.

“And you may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, there’s a little bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone’s squads are in order.

“I don’t think this [summer] will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically, it’s hard to say and speak for other clubs.

“But I’d say a quiet July and crescendo in August would probably be the way to sum it up.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arne Slot officially started as Liverpool boss on Friday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to begin a period of transition under Slot, who guided Dutch side Feyenoord to second in the Eredivisie last season, following the departure of fan favourite Jurgen Klopp.

There has been speculation over the futures of Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, while the Reds had been linked with Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh, who Slot coached at Feyenoord last season.

Liverpool were also reportedly offered Anthony Gordon by Newcastle last week, as the Magpies tried to satisfy the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

More Liverpool stories

Michael Owen exclusive: 'Liverpool need to be challenging at the top in Arne Slot’s first season – but fans will be supportive of him'

‘The new rivalry in European football came because of Jurgen – for everyone who loves football it was fantastic to watch him and Guardiola,’ Arne Slot reveals Klopp's advice in first Liverpool interview

What it was like inside Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell