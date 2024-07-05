Liverpool sporting director tells Reds fans what to expect this August, transfer-wise

Richard Hughes says Liverpool are likely to be quiet in July, but business could ramp up in the final month of the transfer window

New Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, has confirmed that transfer business for the Merseyside club is expected to be quiet in July, with a "crescendo in August" a possibility.

Hughes was speaking in his first press conference since his appointment, on Friday, and confirmed that while new boss Arne Slot had now started, a flurry of new transfers is not expected until the final month of the transfer window.

