Liverpool star set for first England call-up, ahead of Euro 2024: report

England boss Gareth Southgate will name his provisional Three Lions squad for this summer's Euro 2024 tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Three Lions chief is expected to name an initial selection of around 30 players which will then be whittled down to 26 ahead of a June 7 deadline.

England face pre-tournament friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 3 and Iceland on June 7 to give Southgate’s hopefuls a final chance to impress.

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, it would appear that one player looking to win a place in the squad is Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who has earned a first senior England call-up, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old has represented England at every youth level but after a strong end to the season with Liverpool, he will now get the opportunity to gatecrash Southgate’s final squad.

His inclusion reportedly comes with his former Anfield teammate Jordan Henderson being left out of the squad.

Henderson has been an England mainstay under Southgate, winning 81 caps and has been present at the last six major tournaments. The 33-year-old left Liverpool last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, only to leave in January when he joined Ajax.

Henderson’s potential absence has also reportedly opened the door for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton who Sky Sports report has been called up, as has his Selhurst Park teammate Eberechi Eze.

Southgate’s full provisional squad will be confirmed at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

