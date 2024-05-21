Liverpool star set for first England call-up, ahead of Euro 2024: report

By
published

Gareth Southgate announced his provisional England squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday afternoon

England boss Gareth Southgate as he calls up Liverpool midfielder
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England boss Gareth Southgate will name his provisional Three Lions squad for this summer's Euro 2024 tournament on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Three Lions chief is expected to name an initial selection of around 30 players which will then be whittled down to 26 ahead of a June 7 deadline. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.