Liverpool star suffers serious injury while playing for country - leaving Jurgen Klopp with a decision to make

Liverpool have 16 players away with their nation's this week, and one has already picked up an injury

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp arrives ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been left to rue the international break, after one of his key players picked up a serious-looking injury on Thursday night. 

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have both missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season so far through injury, while Cody Gakpo picked up a minor knock against Tottenham Hotspur, ruling him out until after the October internationals.

Liverpool had 16 players called up for international duty this month, but at least one star of the squad is set to return to Anfield requiring treatment and a period on the sidelines.

Liverpool Andy Robertson of Scotland injures during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Spain and Scotland at Estadio de La Cartuja on October 12, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Indeed, Scotland captain Andy Robertson suffered a serious-looking shoulder injury against Spain on Thursday, during their Euro 2024 qualifying 2-0 defeat.

In the 44th minute, Robertson collided with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, landing heavily on his shoulder as a result. The left-back had to be leave the pitch immediately afterwards, clearly in discomfort as he cradled his arm in his shirt. 

Nathan Patterson replaced him, with Scotland manager Steve Clarke offering an update on the 29-year-old. 

Liverpool Unai Simon of Spain, Andrew Robertson of Scotland during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Scotland at the La Cartuja Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Sevilla Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

"We'll have a look and he'll go back to his club now," Clarke told Viaplay. "It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran [Tierney] then Andy picks up a shoulder injury.

"We'll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully he's good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November."

Robertson will likely, therefore, miss Scotland's friendly match against France on Tuesday, with Liverpool hoping he can return for their derby with Everton on October 21. 

If Robertson isn't fully fit, though, then Klopp will have to put his trust in Kostas Tsimikas, who has managed just one appearance in the Premier League this term. 

