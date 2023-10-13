Liverpool star suffers serious injury while playing for country - leaving Jurgen Klopp with a decision to make

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been left to rue the international break, after one of his key players picked up a serious-looking injury on Thursday night.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have both missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season so far through injury, while Cody Gakpo picked up a minor knock against Tottenham Hotspur, ruling him out until after the October internationals.

Liverpool had 16 players called up for international duty this month, but at least one star of the squad is set to return to Anfield requiring treatment and a period on the sidelines.

Robertson collided heavily with Unai Simon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Scotland captain Andy Robertson suffered a serious-looking shoulder injury against Spain on Thursday, during their Euro 2024 qualifying 2-0 defeat.

In the 44th minute, Robertson collided with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, landing heavily on his shoulder as a result. The left-back had to be leave the pitch immediately afterwards, clearly in discomfort as he cradled his arm in his shirt.

Nathan Patterson replaced him, with Scotland manager Steve Clarke offering an update on the 29-year-old.

Robertson cradled his arm as he left the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We'll have a look and he'll go back to his club now," Clarke told Viaplay. "It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran [Tierney] then Andy picks up a shoulder injury.

"We'll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully he's good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November."

Robertson will likely, therefore, miss Scotland's friendly match against France on Tuesday, with Liverpool hoping he can return for their derby with Everton on October 21.

If Robertson isn't fully fit, though, then Klopp will have to put his trust in Kostas Tsimikas, who has managed just one appearance in the Premier League this term.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool could be looking at replacing Andy Robertson with an 18-year-old from Serie A, as Klopp's rebuild continues.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian midfielder will "definitely" join the club in January.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: why was Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by VAR?