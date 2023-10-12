Liverpool report: World-class Brazilian midfielder 'definitely' moving this January for bargain fee

Liverpool are ready to trigger a €32 million release fee for one of Brazil's brightest talents and strengthen in defensive midfield.

The Reds have looked solid this season and started well – though one interesting tactical nuance has been Alexis Mac Allister filling the defensive midfield role in Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3. The Argentine World Cup hero was presumably signed to play further forward but has been utilised deeper, with Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting from full-back to support.

Plenty of fans have noted that this isn't Mac Allister's natural position, with the unexpected sale of Fabinho crowbarring the new signing in there. Liverpool could well replace their Saudi-bound No.3, however, with another Brazilian in a winter deal that makes excellent sense.

Alexis Mac Allister has played mostly as a No.6 for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo says that the Merseysiders have not forgotten about Fluminense star, Andre Trindade, with a move on the table when the transfer window reopens in January.

Transfer guru Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, has added that Andre will "definitely" be leaving his home country imminently, with Liverpool leading the charge to bring him to Europe.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey iterated that "many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment", adding that he will be "amazed" if the 22-year-old doesn't move soon.

"He really is one on the agenda for January: I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense," Bailey said. "Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue.

Andre could be leaving Fluminense soon (Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

"He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield."

Andre is valued at €15m by Transfermarkt.

