Liverpool tracking Serie A wonderkid for exciting January move: report

Liverpool are closing in on a teen sensation in a bid to improve their depth.

The Reds have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp's side fourth in the table having lost just once all term. Having conducted major surgery to his midfield over the summer, Klopp is beginning to see his side gel, as Liverpool look to cement their top-four position in the Premier League.

This has been an impressive rebuild thus far as the German looks to lower the average age of his squad and replace key figures who have edged past their prime. Now, another star of the future has been added to the shortlist, as the Merseyside makeover continues.

Liverpool have been impressive so far this season as they regenerate an entire generation of stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy has made the claim that Klopp is prepared to battle with European heavyweights to bring 18-year-old Nigerian-Dane Patrick Dorgu to Anfield.

The Lecce left-back is comparable to Andrew Robertson in his competence in both directions. Able to attack and defend with similar gusto, the teenager has already drawn the eyes of both Manchester City and Barcelona, following impressive Serie A displays.

While Dorgu is incredibly talented already for such a young age, however, the report names him as more of a "developmental" full-back. While Robertson is now 30, he is not about to be replaced any time soon.

The Scottish national captain has Kostas Tsimikas as able deputy, with the Greek impressing in his first season in English football, yet not quite being able to displace Robertson permanently. Dorgu would be seen as a young star to work with and learn from both existing left-backs.

Patrick Dorgu is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Barça have young La Masia graduate Alex Balde at left-back, while Manchester City have centre-backs Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake as options there ahead of Sergio Gomez.

Dorgu is valued by Transfermarkt at €2.5 million.

