Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold makes intriguing 'on the fence' comment regarding next manager

By Matthew Holt
published

Liverpool are set to appoint a new manager – and Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn't appear best pleased

Trent Alexander Arnold and Jurgen Klopp have formed a formidable partnership at Liverpool
Trent Alexander Arnold and Jurgen Klopp have formed a formidable partnership at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he is 'on the fence' regarding working under a manager that isn't Jurgen Klopp.

The Three Lions international was handed his first-team debut by the German back in 2016 and has since gone on to become one of the world's best in his position.

