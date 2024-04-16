Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold makes intriguing 'on the fence' comment regarding next manager

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he is 'on the fence' regarding working under a manager that isn't Jurgen Klopp.

The Three Lions international was handed his first-team debut by the German back in 2016 and has since gone on to become one of the world's best in his position.

But with Klopp set to depart this summer, Anfield will soon welcome a new manager to the helm after nine long years of varied success alongside the former Dortmund boss.

WATCH | Trent Alexander-Arnold: Why I KNEW Moving Into Liverpool's Midfield Would Work

“I’d probably say I’m sat on the fence with regards to my feelings on a new manager coming in," began the 25-year-old, speaking via The Overlap.



"It’ll be a completely different situation and it’s going to be weird to then turn up to preseason, having to adopt a new playing style.

"Whereas now, without anything getting said to me, I know all the manager wants me to play, and I turn up to preseason, I know to jump there, I’m to press there, but for this summer, my next preseason will have a completely different message.



“It’s going to be strange, but I think I like the idea of a new challenge for the team, the players and the club.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become an integral part of Liverpool's success (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Reds midfield a particular problem this season given the amount of injuries sustained, Alexander-Arnold has shown in his class by stepping into a role which was largely familiar to him.

Having now done so in an England shirt too, Klopp's respect for the academy graduate is something to cannot be understated either.

"We've always known he has the potential to do it," Klopp told Sky Sports earlier this year.

"But, to play a role, it's not about a player.

"It's about having the whole system in place. You have to set it up. We have to train."

