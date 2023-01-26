Liverpool takeover could have big twist, with American investors not yet ruled out: report

Liverpool may not be taken over by Qatari investors after all – with American groups investing in the club still a possibility.

It's been widely reported that the Reds' ownership group, Fenway Sports Group are in talks with a Qatar-based group, Qatar Investment Authority, over the sale of the club. FSG have apparently cited Todd Boehly's purchase of Chelsea and the collapse of the Super League as reasons to float the sale now.

But though QIA remain the most likely option for a takeover, it isn't the only option for Liverpool.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry meet with Jurgen Klopp ahead of 2022's Champions League final against Real Madrid (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Inner Circle Sports co-founder Steve Horowitz – an advisor of FSG, when they bought Liverpool 13 years ago (opens in new tab) – believes that Liverpool could yet be on the table to American investors looking to get involved in the Premier League.

“With an EPL club, you own a team in the best and most watched football league in the world’s favourite sport,” Horowitz told sports business website Sportico. (opens in new tab) “It is the attraction for American investors and those from every corner of the globe.”

Finance journalist and an editor for The Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), Alex Miller (opens in new tab), however, says that there have been concrete talks between the Qatar group and Liverpool – but that QIA aren't solely interested in Liverpool as a club to invest into.

“Mergers and acquisition people I am talking to, have confirmed there is definite interest (and talks) between QIA and LFC,” he said. “Don’t forget QIA are potentially interested in 'all big UK clubs'. Different sources with different info. It happens.”

Liverpool aren't the only club that Qatari-based QIA are interested in (Image credit: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

PSG ownership Qatar Sports Investments have been linked with moves to invest in Tottenham Hotspur (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Sportico (opens in new tab) have valued Liverpool Football Club at around £3.8 billion.

